| by Jack Landau |

Mississauga will soon have a new skyline focal point following yesterday’s ground breaking ceremony for the first two phases of Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group’s M City community. Construction officially kicked off for the pair of 60-storey Core Architects-designed towers with yesterday's event at the corner of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway, attended by representatives of Rogers, Urban Capital, and the City of Mississauga.

M City ground breaking, M City ground breaking, (L-R) Eric Hixon, Martha Rogers, John Anderton, Vice President, Treasurer, Rogers Private Companies, Andrew Whittemore, Planning Commissioner, City of Mississauga, Edward Rogers, Chairman, Rogers Communications Inc., Mayor Bonnie Crombie, City of Mississauga, Loretta Anne Rogers, Councillor Nando Iannicca, Ward 7, Alan Horn, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rogers Private Companies, Mark Reeve, Partner, Urban Capital, image by Geoff Fitzgerald

The 15-acre community will eventually contain ten towers—becoming one of Mississauga's more urbanized blocks in the process—which will be complemented by over two acres of public parkland. Laid out by New York-based urban design firm Cooper Robertson to align with the city's Downtown21 Master Plan, the M City development plan aims for a pedestrian-friendly environment to create a livable community across the site.

First two phases of M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

“The City of Mississauga is working to build a complete city with a vibrant downtown core, a place where people can live, work, earn an education, and enjoy an unrivalled quality of life – all within their community. Building investments like M City help strengthen our City’s tax base and allow us to fund important priorities we all rely on including libraries, community centres and public transit," reads a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "I’m pleased to be breaking ground today at M City, a development inspired by our City’s Downtown21 Master Plan, our blueprint to create a more liveable, downtown core that is home to public spaces, educational institutions, a vast public transit network, walkable streets, and intensified residential and commercial developments.”

M City site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The two striking towers will share the title of Mississauga's tallest buildings when complete, eclipsing the 50 and 56-storey towers of Absolute World that have been the city's tallest structures since topping out in 2010. “We are excited to begin construction on a defining project in Mississauga's transformation,” reads a statement from Urban Capital Property Group Partner, Mark Reeve. “M City will be the western gateway into the city - a responsibility we did not enter into lightly."

