| by Jack Landau |

Finishing touches are being put in place for the first phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, where a new 280,000 ft² office condominium development is gearing up for a summer opening at Queens Quay East and Lower Jarvis in Toronto's East Bayfront area. The RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed 130 QQE office complex on the south have of the block has been racing towards completion since the project's 11 and 14-storey tower volumes topped out in 2017.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

With the office component now closely resembling its renderings— cladding now encloses the whole structure as work continues inside—crews have also begun work on the public realm hat will stitch the building to the surrounding streets. In the image below, sidewalk pavers are being installed along Lower Jarvis Street. To the right, a wedge-shaped space all become a northern extension of the popular Claude Cormier + Associés-designed Sugar Beach which has been popular since its opening on the south side of Queens Quay half a dozen years ago now: some new copies of of the famous pink umbrellas will be added to this patio-like space to enliven it.

Sidewalk installation at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Just north of the nearly-complete 130 QQE, the project's Giannone Petricone-designed Lighthouse Towers residential buildings are now rising next to Lake Shore Boulevard. With the first level of the podium formed and the second level underway, the first of the podium's sawtooth floorplates has become apparent along the site's Lower Jarvis Street frontage.

Podium for Lighthouse Tower West, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Over on the east side of the Lighthouse Towers podium, the second level continues to take shape, with forming moving in a west-to-east direction. In the image below, columns seen extending from the mezzanine level will soon connect with the second level floorplate.

Podium for Lighthouse Tower East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

