| by Jack Landau |

It has been roughly three months since we last checked in on construction at Bathurst College Centre, a 150,156 ft² retail and commercial development by RioCan REIT, named for its location just south of College on Bathurst in central Toronto. When we last provided an update on construction of the Turner Fleischer Architects-desgned project in January, forming was wrapping up on the north half of the building, while concrete had just begun to rise above grade on the south half.

In the months since, the north volume's tower crane has been removed following substantial completion of its superstructure. Cladding installation for the north volume—which had just commenced in January—has progressed a fair bit, with the bulk of the north side's Bathurst-facing windows now in place. The windows will eventually be surrounded by a brick cladding to blend the new building in with the local architectural vernacular.

North half of the Bathurst College Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

To the south, forming of the southern volume has made much progress over the past three months. In January, crews were forming the ground floor's walls and columns for this section of the building. Now, work has progressed to reach the third floor, and work will soon move on to the fourth floor.

South half of the Bathurst College Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Upon completion, the Bathurst College Centre will bring 80,000 ft² of retail space and 70,000 ft² of office space to the stretch of Bathurst between College and Dundas Street West. Confirmed tenants within the development include Scotiabank, Winners, and Basil Box in retail units, and the University Health Network in office space above. A previous plan to bring a Sobey’s Supermarket to the development appears to have fallen through, as all Sobey’s branding has been removed from the Bathurst College Centre website.

Bathurst College Centre, image courtesy of RioCan REIT

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.