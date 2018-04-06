We are delighted to be expanding our team! UrbanToronto is seeking an enthusiastic managing editor to add to our current team, focusing on our SkyriseCities content. If you are a team player with an entrepreneurial spirit, we want to talk to you!
Responsibilities
- Develop editorial vision and goals for content of site
- Work under daily and weekly deadlines
- Ensure accuracy and quality of all editorial
- Source, research and write daily articles
- Manage freelance writers, photographers and interns
- Edit and publish articles
- Contribute to operation of site
- Participate in accompanying discussion forum
- Liaise with industry members and clients
- Produce custom content when required
Qualifications
- A degree in Journalism or related field
- Minimum three years working in online media/editorial
- Ability to assign work and manage writers
- Some supervisory and/or management experience
- Excellent writing and editing skills
- Ability to handle daily deadlines and tight timelines
- Knowledge and keen interest in urban development, real estate and architecture
- Ability to work in a team in a collaborative and creative environment
- Experience with web editing tools and software, Photoshop, Apple operating system
- Social media savvy
- Creative, energetic and an entrepreneurial spirit a must!
Interested applicants should send the following information to online [at] urbantoronto [dot] ca using the subject “Managing Editor” in the subject:
- Resume
- 100-word essay about your favourite building in Toronto and why
- Maximum three samples of previously published articles