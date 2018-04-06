| by UrbanToronto Staff |

We are delighted to be expanding our team! UrbanToronto is seeking an enthusiastic managing editor to add to our current team, focusing on our SkyriseCities content. If you are a team player with an entrepreneurial spirit, we want to talk to you!

Responsibilities

Develop editorial vision and goals for content of site

Work under daily and weekly deadlines

Ensure accuracy and quality of all editorial

Source, research and write daily articles

Manage freelance writers, photographers and interns

Edit and publish articles

Contribute to operation of site

Participate in accompanying discussion forum

Liaise with industry members and clients

Produce custom content when required

Qualifications

A degree in Journalism or related field

Minimum three years working in online media/editorial

Ability to assign work and manage writers

Some supervisory and/or management experience

Excellent writing and editing skills

Ability to handle daily deadlines and tight timelines

Knowledge and keen interest in urban development, real estate and architecture

Ability to work in a team in a collaborative and creative environment

Experience with web editing tools and software, Photoshop, Apple operating system

Social media savvy

Creative, energetic and an entrepreneurial spirit a must!

Interested applicants should send the following information to online [at] urbantoronto [dot] ca using the subject “Managing Editor” in the subject: