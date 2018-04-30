| by Jack Landau |

There's something new to look at since we last checked in on construction for Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville, a 58-storey condominium development rising at Yonge and Yorkville in central Toronto. The Roy Varacalli-designed development had reached a height of 12 storeys at the time of our last update close to the end of March, and cladding installation had just begun at the base of the tower.

1 Yorkville viewed from Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor willwu

Since then, the tower has grown another five storeys, now standing 17 floors tall with forming underway for level 18 above. Now almost one-third of the way to its 183-metre peak, a construction hoist is being installed up the building's north elevation along Yorkville Avenue to facilitate the movement of personnel, material deliveries, and construction machinery.

1 Yorkville viewed from Yorkville Avenue, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The most notable change since March though has been the installation of the first of the tower's distinctive aluminum finial cladding. The silver-gray finials, crimped at each floor, and the window wall framed by mullions in a matching tone now cover much of the fourth floor, and will continue in this arrangement all the way to the top of the tower. The crimped finials catch and reflect sunlight, changing as the day progresses, and adding a signature textural quality to the building envelope.

Cladding on 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor Benito

Over the next several months, 1 Yorkville's continued ascent will bring the tower prominently into the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, with its distinctive textured exterior no doubt to set it apart from the area's growing portfolio of condo towers with glassy facades.

1 Yorkville rising behind a Victorian low-rise commercial building on Yonge Street, image by UT Forum contributor willwu

1 Yorkville's public face on Yonge Street will be a row of low-rise Victorian commercial buildings, still to be restored to a plan devised by heritage specialists ERA Architects.

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Leave a comment on this page, or join the conversation by visiting our associated Forum thread.