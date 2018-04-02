| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up March 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Federal & Provincial Governments Pledge to Help Fund Toronto Rapid Transit Projects

Toronto's Transit Master Plan, highlighting many of the projects being funded, image courtesy of the City of Toronto

March was a big month for transit news in Toronto. Our top story from the month covered recent pledges for transit infrastructure funding in the Toronto area by the Federal and Provincial governments. A story covering the TTC’s recent awarding of a contract to design the Relief Line’s tunnels took second place.

2. Closer to Reality: Relief Line Advances with Contract, Website

3. Growth to Watch for 2018: Yorkville, Bloor-Yonge & Rosedale

4. Finalists Selected for "The Arbour" at George Brown College

5. Details Emerge for Woodbine Racetrack Entertainment Hub

6. Metrolinx Board Approves 2041 Regional Transportation Plan

7. Sidewalk Labs Creates Interactive Photo Map of Old Toronto

8. Growth to Watch For 2018: Midtown—Eglinton to St. Clair

9. Growth To Watch For 2018: U of T, West of Downtown

10. 55-Storey Mixed-Use Tower Proposed at 90 Eglinton East

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Mizrahi's The One was our most popular database file in March, with construction activity for the supertall luxury condominium tower driving curious readers to future renderings of the 85-storey tower. Another multi-phase site with a tower to break the 300-metre mark—Pinnacle One Yonge—has recently started construction with a shorter tower, nevertheless the site's database file rose to the #2 spot for the month.

2. Pinnacle One Yonge

3. M2M Condos

4. The HUB

5. Mirvish Village

6. The Well

7. George Brown College: The Arbour

8. CIBC Square

9. Theatre District Residence

10. 1 Yorkville

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square site in mid-March, image by Forum contributor Michael62

The Forum thread for CIBC Square was March's most popular, as construction heats up for the first phase of the two-tower office complex. In second place, the thread for Ten York Street continues to draw in views and photo updates as the installation of the steel structure for the crown is added to the 65-storey condominium tower.

2. Ten York Street Condos

3. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

4. Pinnacle One Yonge

5. 1 Yorkville

6. The One

7. Massey Tower

8. 16 York

9. The Well

10. E Condos

