| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday transports us back to 2013 for a view of the Sixty Colborne presentation centre at the intersection of King and Church streets in Downtown Toronto. At that time, sales were underway for the 25-storey, architectsAlliance-designed development from Freed Developments and Carttera Private Equities. In this west-facing view across Church Street south of King, we see the low-rise sales centre along with a teaser rendering of the coming development on the wall of the building to the west.

Sixty Colborne presentation centre, May 2013, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Almost five years later, a photo from early 2018 from a similar vantage point shows quite the change. The presentation centre was demolished in the final weeks of 2014, and construction has been underway ever since. Facing west from the east side of Church Street, the view is now dominated by the east elevation of Sixty Colborne's podium, with the 25-storey tower topped out above. Cladding installation has already enclosed much of the building, though the signature grid of glowing frames prominent in the teaser image above has yet to be installed. Metal clips and white spandrel panels mark the sections where this colourful feature will soon be applied.

Sixty Colborne, January 2018, image by Forum contributor M.R. Victor

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!