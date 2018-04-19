| by Jack Landau |

A year is all it takes to highlight a big change in Toronto. For this week's Throwback Thursday, we turn the clocks back to February 2017 for a view of construction at Menkes Developments' 87 Peter development. At that time, construction of the 49-storey, Core Architects-designed condominium tower was well underway, and tower levels had begun to ascend above the building's podium as seen in this view from the nearby Festival Tower at King and John streets.

87 Peter viewed from Festival Tower, Feb 19, 2017, image by Forum contributor friendlyfuture

Just over one year later, a view captured on March 31st from the same Festival Tower balcony shows 87 Peter topped out at its final 156-metre height. Window wall cladding panels now enclose the bulk of the tower, while finishing touches like balcony guards and street-level public art continue to be installed. Upon completion—slated for later this year—the tower will bring 630 new condominium units to Toronto's Entertainment District.

87 Peter viewed from Festival Tower, March 31, 2018, image by Forum contributor friendlyfuture

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!