| by Jack Landau |

Construction of The One is in full swing at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection, and the luxury condominium tower from developer Mizrahi Developments will soon rise 85 storeys to a height of 306 metres, becoming Canada's tallest building in the process. The Foster + Partners and Core Architects-designed tower's uppermost levels will be home to four of the most generously-sized penthouses available, with sizes that rival suburban mansions matched with sweeping city views. Like in the rest of the building, the structural hybrid exoskeleton allows for minimal interior columns, wide open layouts, while providing dramatic frames for the extensive news from the suites.

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Two of the four penthouses are still available, so we'll take a look at the layouts.

Unit 8201 is a four-storey, three-bedroom+den suite on the southeast corner on levels 82 through 85. At 5,727 ft2 it includes a variety of generously proportioned rooms. The 2,197 ft2 first floor of the unit on level 82 includes the kitchen and breakfast area with fireplace, a powder room, and an open, two-storey-high combined living and dining room. At the north end of the suite, a private elevator and a feature circular staircase all take occupants up to the levels above.

First floor of unit 8201 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Level two of the unit includes a family room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room in its 1,304 ft2. The rest of the level is open to the first floor below.

Second floor of unit 8201 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

The 1,933 ft2 third floor houses the master bedroom with ensuite and huge walk n closets, along with a third bedroom and ensuite.

Third floor of unit 8201 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Finally, the feature staircase and elevator culminate in a 294 ft2 landing on the 85th level, where there's a powder room and access to the suite's 1,025 ft2 outdoor terrace with its city-wide views. Protected from the winds by glass, the terrace offers a hot tub, and areas for lounging, grilling, and dining.

Fourth floor of unit 8201 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Unit 8202 is another a four-storey, three-bedroom+den layout occupying the southwest corner of levels 82 through 85, this one slightly larger at 6,037 ft2. The suite's 2,170 ft2 first level offers a similar layout and features as the first level of unit 8201, including the double-height living and dining space.

First floor of unit 8202 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

The second level measures in at 1,733 ft2, and like unit 8202, features a balcony over the living and dining space below. A den is added to the offerings on this floor, which otherwise includes a family room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room.

Second floor of unit 8202 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Moving up to the 1,933 ft2 third level, we find the master bedroom with walk-in closets and a large ensuite bathroom, along wth the third bedroom and bathroom.

Third floor of unit 8201 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

The fourth and final floor features a 300 ft2 space with a landing for the stairs and elevator, as well as a powder room and access to the unit's 1,029 ft2 of exterior space. This rooftop terrace will offer all the same features as Unit 8201, but with views facing south and west.

Fourth floor of unit 8202 at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.