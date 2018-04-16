| by Jack Landau |

After a successful run of sales for Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers, the 35-storey first phase in the trio of Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect-designed towers is preparing to break ground near Mississauga's Hurontario and Burnhamthorpe intersection. Recent views of the site reveal that the land has been cleared and hoarding has been installed in advance of the start of construction.

Facing north across the Edge Towers site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Solmar expects to begin construction on the phase 1 tower next month at the south end of the roughly 4.7-acre site, closest to the Kariya Drive frontage. Two additional towers will follow to the northeast once their units have been marketed and sold.

Facing north at phase 1 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

With Phase 1 set to get underway in the coming weeks, Solmar has begun to prepare for marketing of the second phase tower, and is expected to release the first of its suites—from 484 ft² to over 1,300 ft² in size—in the near future. Registrations are now being accepted for the new phase, for which more details will be released as marketing kicks into gear.

Phase 1 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

