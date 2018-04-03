| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Site plan approval is being sought for 175 Wynford Avenue, just off Eglinton Avenue East near the Don Valley Parkway. Dubbed the Wynford Gardens condominiums, the proposal seeks approval for addition of 39-storey and 32-storey towers while retaining most of the existing 6-storey hotel onsite. Designed by Quadrangle for Allied Hotel Properties Inc, the current entrance and conference space of the hotel will be demolished to make a new entrance area connecting both new towers to the hotel.

Looking north to 175 Wynford Avenue, image via Quadrangle

The west side of the site is home to the 34-storey Accolade condo built by Tridel in 2010. (In the image above, Accolade is hidden behind the taller of the two towers.) To its east is the 6-storey Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites. To the south of the site is the mid-rise Delmanor Wynford, a seniors community at 187 Wynford Avenue, which has been omitted from the shadowed area at the bottom of the image above. If approved, the new towers would add a total 755 new units to the site, along with renovations and reconfiguration to some of the existing hotel.

Looking north to 175 Wynford Avenue, image via Quadrangle

The 39-storey residential tower would add 431 suites to the site, with the 32-storey tower adding 324 units. Parking is housed a 4-level underground garage, providing 766 spaces for residents and visitors. 578 bicycle parking spaces would also be available for resident use. The main floors of the new towers would contain a multi-level restaurant, bar, and lounges, along with daycare facilities and outdoor children's play area. 1,442m² of indoor residential amenity space would be provided in each tower on both the 3rd and 4th floors.

Detail of hotel and residence entrance, image via Quadrangle

The existing hotel would see the renovation of all suites, converting the existing 353 into 283. Of these, 141 would remain as hotel suites with the other 142 to potentially become residential units. Although not being proposed at this time, another option exists to convert all 283 suites into seniors residence living units.

The whole complex would be accessed by a driveway further north on Wynford Drive than the existing entrance road, which would only continue to provide access to Accolade Condos and the Delmanor seniors complex.

We will keep you updated as more information about Wynford Gardens emerges.