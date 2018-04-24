| by Jack Landau |

37 new residential floors are rising above a 1968-built 18-storey office building at St. Patrick subway station in Downtown Toronto, as construction presses on for Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue. We've been closely following the complicated construction process for the new Core Architects-designed condominium development since the start of construction in 2015, covering the specialized structural system added around the existing building by engineers Sigmund Soudack & Associates, the office tower's new curtainwall exterior, and most recently, the start of forming for the new residential towers in February.

New levels rising atop 488 University, image by Forum contributor slebl028

Since our last update, the residential component has risen to a height of nine storeys above the transfer slab that was formed last year above the office tower's former roof. With just shy of 25% of the new tower levels formed, 488 University's skyline contribution grows more prominent every week. Below, a photo of the development from the University of Toronto quad shows the rising tower's impact on the view.

488 University rising into skyline views, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

The project's contribution of residential density will be joined by an improvement to the St. Patrick subway station entrance. The station's outdoor staircase entrance at the northwest corner of Dundas and University has closed and a new entrance is being incorporated into the expanded base of the tower. The new entrance will include an elevator connecting lobby level, street level, P1, and the subway station below.

New St. Patrick station entrance at 488 University, image by Forum contributor slebl028

The new subway entrance is housed within a three-storey lobby atrium that was added to the office tower's University Avenue frontage as part of the project. With curtainwall cladding enclosing the addition, finishing touches are now being put in place, and in a few more months, workers in the existing office tower will soon have a brand new main entrance.

Ceiling installation in new office entry atrium at 488 University, image by Forum contributor slebl028

