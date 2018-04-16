| by Jack Landau |

Overcrowding has become one of the most talked about problems among TTC riders, and while signalling upgrades and station modifications offer incremental solutions, Toronto's transit network needs larger investments. The proposed Relief Line is being touted as a long-term solution to overcrowding at the bottleneck of Bloor-Yonge station and points south. Today, the City, the TTC, and Metrolinx announced a series of upcoming public meetings to discuss plans for the Relief Line South, which would be built as the first phase of the project, connecting Osgoode Station with Pape Station.

Three upcoming public meetings will be held in the final week of April, where the latest plans for the Relief Line South will be shared, with opportunities for City staff to field questions and take feedback. The public consultation plan is part of the Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP), which outlines requirements for designing and approving the project. Members of the public attending these meetings will learn about the first phase's 7.5-kilometre alignment and eight station locations, approved in principle by City Council in May 2017.

Relief Line South route, image via reliefline.ca

The meetings will take place on;

• Monday, April 23, at Calvary Church Toronto, 746 Pape Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 PM

• Saturday, April 28, at St James Cathedral Centre, 65 Church St., from 9:30 to 11:30 AM

• Monday, April 30, at Morse Street Junior Public School, 180 Carlaw Ave., 6:30 to 8:30 PM

One of the next steps in the TPAP will be the preparation of an environmental project report covering the evaluation process, route alignment, station locations, environmental conditions, and construction methods.

The Relief Line's second phase would extend the route north from Pape Station, with an aim to connect to the Crosstown LRT (currently under-construction) and the existing Sheppard subway.

Let us know what you think in the comments section provided below, or you can join in on the conversation in our Forum thread dedicated to the Relief Line.