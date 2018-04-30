Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area skyline, captured from Yonge and Castlefield. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this south-facing view shows the south tower of E Condos nearing its final 58-storey height. The complex's 38-storey rental tower can be seen topped out on the left, while the 27-storey Montgomery Square rental tower can be seen topped out on the right.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Yonge, Eglinton, skyline, E Condos, Montgomery SquareFacing south towards Yonge and Eglinton, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.