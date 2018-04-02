| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Midtown Toronto's Yonge-Eglinton area skyline. Captured by Edward Skira from Imperial Street, just west of Yonge Street, this view faces north over an outdoor stretch of the TTC's Line 1 towards the Yonge and Eglinton intersection. The south tower of E Condos can be seen approaching its final 58-storey height at the centre of the frame.

E Condos and the Yonge-Eglinton skyline, image by Edward Skira

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.