| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the 57th floor of MOD Developments Inc's Massey Tower for a view over Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor thecharioteer, this west-facing view looks over Nathan Phillips Square and beyond. In the distance, smoke can be seen rising from High Park, where a controlled burn was conducted on April 23rd, the same day this shot was captured.

Facing west from the 57th floor of Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor thecharioteer

