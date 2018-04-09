| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's South Core area, where rapid high-rise growth continues to transform the local skyline. In this view, submitted by Forum contributor ponyboy, we are shown a southeast-facing view of the South Core skyline centred on Tridel's Ten York Street Condos, a Wallman Architects-designed condo tower that recently topped out at a height of 65 storeys.

South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor ponyboy