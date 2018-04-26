| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of multiple Toronto skylines. Captured from a high-rise in Regent Park by Forum contributor skycandy, this north-facing view shows (from left to right) the skylines of the St. James Town, Yonge-Eglinton, and North York City Centre neighbourhoods.

St. James Town, Yonge-Eglinton, and North York City Centre skylines, image by Forum contributor skycandy

