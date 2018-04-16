| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a south-facing view of Toronto, overlooking the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and the city skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor Larissa Doherty, this aerial view from Exhibit Residences shows the playful geometry of the ROM's Daniel Libeskind-designed Michael Lee-Chin Crystal.

Facing south over the Royal Ontario Museum, image by Forum contributor Larissa Doherty

