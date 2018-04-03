| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view from Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured by Forum contributor friendlyfuture, this view faces northeast from above the King and John intersection, with the tall towers of the Financial District visible on the right side of the image.

Aerial view from Toronto's Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor friendlyfuture

