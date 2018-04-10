| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a bird's-eye view of an excavated pit for a new condominium tower in Mississauga. Submitted to our Pinnacle Uptown: Perla Towers Forum thread, this drone-captured view by contributor Jasonzed offers a rare vantage over a large dig site.

Aerial view of excavation for Pinnacle Uptown: Perla Towers, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

