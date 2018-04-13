| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the east side of Downtown Toronto, as seen from a high-rise in Regent Park. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot shows East United Condos under construction at the corner of Parliament and Adelaide. The condominium tower will eventually rise 24 storeys into this view.

View from Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

