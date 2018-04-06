| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's Cherry Beach and the Eastern Gap, providing access to Toronto Harbour. Captured by drone and submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this north-facing view shows a freighter moored at the Port Lands, with the city skyline in the background.

Cherry Beach and the Eastern Gap, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

