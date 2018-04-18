| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's Exhibition Place for a view of BMO Field. The recently expanded stadium—introducing additional seating, weather protection, and upgraded audiovisual equipment—is currently being evaluated as a possible venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Canada–Mexico–United States bid.

Aerial view of BMO Field, image by Craig White

