| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day brings us 44 storeys above Toronto to the top of Monde for a view of construction in the East Bayfront area. Submitted by Kees Govers, this view faces south from the top of the under-construction condominium tower, overlooking the recently-completed Aqualina at Bayside, and its topped-out sibling development Aquavista to the east.

Aqualina (R) and Aquavista (L) viewed from Monde, image by Kees Govers

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.