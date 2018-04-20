Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street, a new IBI Group Architects-designed condominium tower at Toronto's Wellington and Scott intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor dracolnyte, this view faces northwest towards the 58-storey development.

88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor dracolnyte

