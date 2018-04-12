| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a new office tower under construction in Toronto's South Core area. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor sikandar, this view shows the second level of Cadillac Fairview's 16 York being formed at the southwest corner of the York and Bremner intersection. The office tower will eventually rise 32 storeys into the South Core skyline.

Facing west over the site of 16 York, image by Forum contributor sikandar

