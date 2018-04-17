| by Jack Landau |

The resurgence in purpose-built rental housing continues in Toronto, with the latest proposal recently tabled for a vacant lot at 5509 Dundas West, a few blocks west of Kipling Station. A late March proposal from Contessa Developments is seeking rezoning to permit a 12-storey, Bogdan Newman Caranci-designed building on the south side of Dundas.

Site of 5509 Dundas West, image via Apple Maps

Plans call for a building rising to a height of 42.9 metres (approximately 141 feet) to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, containing 114 rental units in a mix of 54 one-bedroom units, 53 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units. 53% of these units offer two or more bedrooms, providing rental opportunities to families.

5509 Dundas West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents will have access to a proposed 614 m² of indoor amenity space on the ground floor, and an additional 272 m² of outdoor space in the form of an at-grade dog run at the rear of the building. The ground level will also support 93 m² of retail space along the Dundas West frontage.

The Dundas frontage will also benefit from the creation of a new public plaza by landscape architects Popovich Associates. The landscaping plan responds to the irregular northeast alignment of this stretch of Dundas to form a wedge-shaped public space with a mix of hard and soft landscape areas offering fixed and flexible seating, planters, and large shade trees.

Landscape plan for 5509 Dundas West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The development would be served by a four-level underground parking garage containing 94 parking stalls for residents, visitors and retail uses, for a 0.86:1 stall-to-unit ratio. 128 short-term and long-term bicycle parking spaces, as well as a bicycle work station would also be provided on the second floor/mezzanine level.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.