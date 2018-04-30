| by Jack Landau |

A December 2016 proposal from K P Isberg Construction Inc. sought rezoning to allow an 11-storey boutique condo development at 183 Avenue Road, just north of Davenport. After review by Toronto planning staff, the developer has reworked the BBB Architects-designed proposal, leading to a resubmission earlier this month.

The revised plan is similar to the initial proposal, retaining an 11-storey height measuring 45.565 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse, and preserving the ample exterior greenery that would act as one of the main design features.

Comparison of previous and current plans for 183 Avenue Road, images via submission to City of Toronto

Revisions do alter the exterior, however. At street level, a more substantial portion of the heritage building at 183 Avenue Road will be preserved than previously proposed. Heritage specialists ERA Architects are handling the retention. Masonry breaks have been added along the Avenue Road frontage, creating a better relationship with the adjacent "house form" buildings for the 447 m² of ground floor commercial space.

Facing southeast to 183 Avenue Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Similar to the updated ground floor treatment, masonry piers have been added to the second and third floor, transitioning the building's base up to the tower by breaking up the initally-proposed expanse of glazing. Around the corner on the Pears Avenue frontage, the northeast corner of the building has been divided into two volumes to better differentiate the ground and mezzanine levels from the floors above.

Another major change evident in the new renderings is the inclusion of a 3.0-metre wide strip of on-site parkland dedication proposed along the Pears Avenue frontage. This 80 m² space is designed by landscape architects John Lloyd & Associates.

Facing southwest to 183 Avenue Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The changes mean the overall gross floor area of the proposal decreases slightly, from 7,561 m² to 7,398 m², with one unit removed as a result, bringing the count to 22.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.