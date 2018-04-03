| by Jack Landau |

A development proposal aims to bring new homes to a brownfield site at St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road in Toronto. The plan for the Diamond Corp and Kilmer Brownfield Management-owned site at 1800-1818 St. Clair Ave West and 383-425 Old Weston Road calls for a group of six Giannone Petricone-designed condominium buildings, one with affordable housing residential units.

Site of 1800-1818 St. Clair Ave West and 383-425 Old Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The application seeks amendments to the Official Plan and Zoning By-laws applying to the 1.06-hectare site to permit an 11-storey, 138-unit, mixed-use building along the St. Clair Avenue West frontage and 104 stacked townhouse units spread across five blocks to the north.

138 units are proposed in the mid-rise building, in a mix of 74 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units. The building's ground floor includes a residential lobby, four live-work units, 439 square metres of retail space fronting onto St. Clair Avenue West, and 276 square metres of indoor common amenity space.

1800-1818 St. Clair Ave West and 383-425 Old Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the north, five townhome blocks with a total 104 units are proposed at 3.5-storey heights, offering direct access from grade, front and rear private landscaped open spaces for lower ground floor units, and rooftop decks for all upper stacked units. Among the townhome blocks, the immediately north of the mid-rise building would be developed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity as affordable housing and contain 15 three-bedroom and 5 two-bedroom units.

1800-1818 St. Clair Ave West and 383-425 Old Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

A comprehensive plan by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg Studio would bring a total of 6,625 square metres of landscaped open space, 2,423 square metres of which would be soft landscaping. The plan features a tree-lined pedestrian spine carved through the site, connecting St. Clair Avenue West to the south with S.A.D.R.A. Park to the north. The spine is complemented by outdoor amenity spaces serving the new buildings, including two large children’s play areas.

