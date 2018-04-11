| by Jack Landau |

The early stages of construction are well underway for the latest market condominium development in the revitalization of Toronto’s Regent Park community. As construction heats up for DuEast at the corner of Dundas and Sumach, The Daniels Corporation is gearing up to launch the second release of units within the Core Architects-designed project’s 11-storey mid-rise component, to be located immediately east of the 29-storey west tower.

Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Like residents of the west tower, those residing in the DuEast Boutique East Residence will have access to The Compass Club, a selection of amenities shared between both towers and located in and above the podium. We took a brief look at some of the family-friendly amenities on offer back in September, when details had started to trickle out. Now, we’re back for a closer look at the project’s various indoor amenities appointed by Mason Studio and outdoor spaces by landscape architects Brook McIlroy.

Amenity plan for Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

This range of common spaces will include a party room, indoor and outdoor lounges, a co-working space with a coffee bar, and community gardening plots where residents can cultivate their own plants. A rendering of the outdoor terrace, below, shows the features together, including seating and dining areas as well as outdoor ping pong tables.

Outdoor terrace at Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional amenities will place a focus on fitness, including a Yoga studio, and spaces for cardio and crossfit workouts. These amenities will be adjacent to a Kids' Zone and recreation co-ordinator space.

Amenity plan for Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The amenities will be complemented by a publicly-accessible laneway dubbed the 'Living Lane'. This tree-lined space will offer outdoor furniture, plenty of bicycle parking, and bistro string-lighting crisscrossing the walkway. A collection of two-storey, live-work units for artists, and a shared bike-repair area for DuEast residents will front onto the laneway.

Living Lane at Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

