The April 25th deadline is just around the corner to cast your vote on the 2018 Ontario Architects Association (OAA) People’s Choice Award. For a few more days, votes will be accepted to determine the public's favourite new building from the OAA Awards' 2018 Design Excellence Award winners. The winning project will be announced and awards handed out at the upcoming Celebration of Excellence, taking place on May 25th as part of the 2018 OAA Conference.

2018's Design Excellence Award Winners include;

Bahá’í Temple of South America

Hariri Pontarini Architects

Santiago, Chile

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Bahá’í Temple of South America, image courtesy of OAA

Casey House Renovation and Addition

Hariri Pontarini Architects; E.R.A. Architects Inc. (Heritage Consultant)

Toronto, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Casey House, image courtesy of OAA

Collaborative Greenhouse Technology Centre

Baird Sampson Neuert Architects Inc. 

Vineland Station, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Collaborative Greenhouse Technology Centre, image courtesy of OAA

Double Duplex

Batay-Csorba Architects

Toronto, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Double Duplex, image courtesy of OAA

House on Ancaster Creek

Williamson Williamson Inc.

Ancaster, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award House on Ancaster Creek, image courtesy of OAA

Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University

KPMB Architects

Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University, image courtesy of OAA

Limelight Bandshell

Paul Raff Studio Incorporated Architect

Toronto, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Limelight Bandshell, image courtesy of OAA

McEwen School of Architecture/ École d’architecture McEwen

LGA Architectural Partners Ltd.

Sudbury, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award McEwen School of Architecture/ École d’architecture McEwen, image courtesy of OAA

Remai Modern

KPMB Architects (Design Architect) and Architecture49 Inc. (Architect of Record)

Saskatoon, SK

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Remai Modern, image courtesy of OAA

Wellington Building Rehabilitation

NORR Architects & Engineers Limited; EVOQ Architecture Inc. (formerly FGMDA) (Heritage Conservation Architect)

Ottawa, ON

Last Chance to Vote on 2018 OAA People’s Choice Award Wellington Building Rehabilitation, image courtesy of OAA

You can cast your vote any time until 4:30 PM EST on April 25, 2018 by following this link, where you will also find more images and information about each of the nominee buildings. Just click on the corresponding thumbnail image for the project in question, and select "vote" in the bottom right corner.