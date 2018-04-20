| by Jack Landau |

The April 25th deadline is just around the corner to cast your vote on the 2018 Ontario Architects Association (OAA) People’s Choice Award. For a few more days, votes will be accepted to determine the public's favourite new building from the OAA Awards' 2018 Design Excellence Award winners. The winning project will be announced and awards handed out at the upcoming Celebration of Excellence, taking place on May 25th as part of the 2018 OAA Conference.

2018's Design Excellence Award Winners include;

Bahá’í Temple of South America

Hariri Pontarini Architects

Santiago, Chile

Bahá’í Temple of South America, image courtesy of OAA

•

Casey House Renovation and Addition

Hariri Pontarini Architects; E.R.A. Architects Inc. (Heritage Consultant)

Toronto, ON

Casey House, image courtesy of OAA

•

Collaborative Greenhouse Technology Centre

Baird Sampson Neuert Architects Inc.

Vineland Station, ON

Collaborative Greenhouse Technology Centre, image courtesy of OAA

•

Double Duplex

Batay-Csorba Architects

Toronto, ON

Double Duplex, image courtesy of OAA

•

House on Ancaster Creek

Williamson Williamson Inc.

Ancaster, ON

House on Ancaster Creek, image courtesy of OAA

•

Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University

KPMB Architects

Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University, image courtesy of OAA

•

Limelight Bandshell

Paul Raff Studio Incorporated Architect

Toronto, ON

Limelight Bandshell, image courtesy of OAA

•

McEwen School of Architecture/ École d’architecture McEwen

LGA Architectural Partners Ltd.

Sudbury, ON

McEwen School of Architecture/ École d’architecture McEwen, image courtesy of OAA

•

Remai Modern

KPMB Architects (Design Architect) and Architecture49 Inc. (Architect of Record)

Saskatoon, SK

Remai Modern, image courtesy of OAA

•

Wellington Building Rehabilitation

NORR Architects & Engineers Limited; EVOQ Architecture Inc. (formerly FGMDA) (Heritage Conservation Architect)

Ottawa, ON

Wellington Building Rehabilitation, image courtesy of OAA

•

You can cast your vote any time until 4:30 PM EST on April 25, 2018 by following this link, where you will also find more images and information about each of the nominee buildings. Just click on the corresponding thumbnail image for the project in question, and select "vote" in the bottom right corner.