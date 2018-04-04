| by Jack Landau |

The wave of Tower-in-the-Park infill proposals in Toronto shows no signs of slowing, with intensification sought recently for another North York site. In November, we covered plans to build new density on a site at 2600 Don Mills, just north of Sheppard at Leith Hill Road. In the last month, an apartment complex across the street and to the west on Leith Hill Road has now followed suit with their own proposal.

The proposal at 12-24 Leith Hill from Starlight Investments and Architecture Unfolded seeks to add a new 12 storey, 44-metre-tall (144-foot) rental apartment building to the east of the existing 16 storey rental apartment on the site. Four blocks of three-storey stacked townhomes are also proposed to the south and west. 16,765 m² (180,464 ft²) of space is being proposed across the site, divided between 11,764 m² (126,629 ft²) for the proposed apartment building and 5,001 m² (53,835 ft²) for the 4 townhouse blocks.

North-facing aerial view of 12-24 Leith Hill, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 159 rental apartment units and 64 townhomes are proposed across the site. The apartments are proposed in a mix of 21 studio units with average sizes of 450 ft², 96 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 611 ft², and 42 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 780 ft². The towns are proposed in a mix of 16 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 720 ft² and 48 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 905 ft². Combined with the existing rental apartment building, the new total across the site would increase to 447 units.

343.49 m² (3,697 ft²) of indoor amenity area is proposed on the 2nd floor of the new apartment building, coming in the form of a 185.8 m² (2,000 ft²) party room, a 104.5 m² (1,125 ft²) fitness room, and a 53.4 m² (575 ft²) theatre room. This space would connect with a 692 m² (7,450 ft²) outdoor amenity terrace on the north and east sides of the building.

Facing north to 12-24 Leith Hill, image via submission to City of Toronto

A landscape plan for the site shows how a ground level plan by landscape architects Baker Turner Inc. will tie everything together at ground level. Click the image below to enlarge and get a better look at plantings, outdoor furniture, and play areas that will enhance the surrounding ground realm.

Landscape plan for 12-24 Leith Hill, image via submission to City of Toronto

433 parking spaces are proposed for the existing and proposed buildings, and would be accommodated in an expanded single level existing underground garage plus in the surface parking areas. 192 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.