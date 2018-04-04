| by Jack Landau |

Since topping out at its final 150-metre height in late 2017, Great Gulf's Monde Condominiums has taken the title of the tallest building in Toronto's nascent East Bayfront community. The 44-storey condominium tower by Israeli-Canadian-American architect Moshe Safdie in partnership with local architects Quadrangle continues to make progress, and exterior cladding now seals off all but the uppermost few levels of the tower.

Monde viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor wmedia

Monde's podium is now practically fully clad in ivory-coloured precast concrete, with blue-tinted punched windows. Above, the tower is clad in a blue curtainwall glazing with horizontal white bands covers the slabs, punctuated by balconies which alternately project from the building or hug it. The balconies are just beginning to be protected with glass guards, finished with simulated acid-etch solid frit and clear glazing with a minimal frit pattern. The first of the balconies to be clad are visible near the base of the tower on the right side of the image below.

Facing east to Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

An acute view of the tower's upper floors shows how unit ventilation has been incorporated into the underside of the balconies' concrete slabs, the discrete vents making for a clean exterior.

Vents in the balcony slabs at Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

On the tower's slender south facade, the two-floor expanses of glazing between balconies have been filled in with brise-soleils—sun-shades—to block some direct sunlight getting into the units, and reducing cooling costs in the summer.

South side of Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

At street level, the building's relationship with Sherbourne Common to the immediate west is becoming clearer.

Street level at Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Glazing has been applied to the park-fronting retail spaces and a sheltered mid-block pedestrian connection through the site. Angled cuts are visible in the concrete columns that form the podium's colonnade, marking where an angled glass canopy will soon be installed.

Glazing along the park frontage at Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The completed development will introduce another 552 new homes to the rapidly growing waterfront community. While the tallest in the neighbourhood for now, Monde will eventually be dethroned by residential towers in the nearby Daniels Waterfront and Lakeside Residences developments.

Monde (right) topped out on the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

