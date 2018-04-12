| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in on Skale Developments' 1181 Queen Street West in December 2017, following the resubmission of updated plans to the City of Toronto. Marketing has since commenced for the 15-storey, 112-unt condo designed by Quadrangle, and now, details of the amenity spaces, appointed by DesignAgency have been released.

1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

Interiors at 1181 Queen West are designed around the concept of “Chiaroscuro”, described by as “an effect of contrasted light and shadow created by light falling unevenly from a particular direction.” The first common space where residents and visitors will experience this design language is in the ground-floor lobby, pictured below, offering a concierge desk and seating surrounded by a palette of warm finishes contrasted against black window frames.

Lobby at 1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

A double-height space will house a glass-walled gym/fitness centre overlooking a business and meeting room. Warm wood and exposed concrete finishes are punctuated by dashes of red on workout equipment and furniture, while floor-to-ceiling glazing fills the spaces with natural light.

Fitness and conference centres at 1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

Another view of this space offers a glimpse through windows to a split-level lounge, and an outdoor amenity area beyond.

Fitness and conference centres at 1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

A rendering of the outdoor amenity highlights its lush garden plantings including wall-climbing vines and trees, while providing plenty of options to sit back and enjoy the space.

Outdoor amenity at 1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

While not normally considered an amenity, Skale wants residents to feel at home in all of the building, so a rendering of the garage shows off the uncharacteristically high-end finishes they have planned here, a notable upgrade from the standard look found in most condo garages.

Garage at 1181 Queen West, image courtesy of Skale Developments

