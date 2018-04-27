| by Jack Landau |

Last year, we were given our first glimpse at the amenity layouts for the first phase of Greenland Group's Lakeside Residences, a new multi-tower, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed development coming to Toronto's East Bayfront community. These images of layouts and exterior spaces offered a taste of life within the project's first phase—set to contain condo towers with heights of 49, 39, and 14 storeys—only hinting at the Cecconi Simone-appointed interior spaces within.

Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Now, six months later, the design of these common and amenity areas is being revealed through the first couple of interior renderings, showing off a residential lobby lounge space and a fitness centre amenity space. Visible below, the ground floor lobby space features a muted palette including stone and marble finishes, with warmth added by wood grain finishes and copper-hued shelving.

Lobby at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

As we previously reported, the 14th floor of the 49-storey east tower will house a fitness centre and party room, surrounded on three sides by a wrap-around terrace. A rendering of the fitness centre now shows how residents using the equipment will enjoy views to the south and west. A closer look at the renderings reveals similar wood-grain finishes adding warmth to the space, and providing a sense of visual continuity throughout the common areas.

Gym at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

In addition to the first phase's three buildings, an additional four towers are planned to fill out the remaining land of the Lake Shore FedEx site. A detailed public realm is being planned out for the site by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg + Studio, set to link up with the network of planned and under-construction mid-block connections, parks, and pedestrian pathways contributing in making the east waterfront a walkable area. With a number of existing, planned, and under-construction projects in the area—including Sidewalk Labs' ambitious digital neighbourhood—Lakeside's residents will be living in what is expected to be a very dense and lively place in coming years.

Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

