| by Jack Landau |

The third—and most architecturally ambitious—phase of Urban Capital Property Group's River City community is closing in on completion in Toronto's West Don Lands. Since topping out at 29 storeys late in 2017, cladding installation has continued to bring River City 3's design closer to the Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects-designed aesthetic featured in marketing renderings.

Aerial view of River City 3, image by Craig White

Contrasting black and white aluminum composite panel cladding is rising on the tower's east and west facades, with a staggered pattern closely mirroring the signature projecting drawer-like volumes seen along the tower's north facade.

River City 3 viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The striking geometric statement on the tower's north side has grown more pronounced as cladding adds to the mix. A view of the podium levels from the west shows how white aluminum composite panels, clear balcony glazing, and punched windows with a gradient finish all contribute to the lower levels' finalized aesthetic.

Cladding at the base of River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Similar white composite aluminum panels are being used over on the south facade, with a mix of clear and smokey balcony glazing respectively corresponding to the elevation's projecting and inset balconies. Aluminum panels have been installed over two-thirds of the way up the south facade, with balcony glazing installation closely following a few levels behind.

Facing north to River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Down at street level, the project's public realm has begun to emerge along the site's south side. At grade, bike rings are now in place, and paving stones are being installed. At the left side of the image below, a swing stage can be seen, which is currently being used by crews to install the amenity level's outdoor landscaping.

Public realm starting to take shape at River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

