| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise condominium development is being prepared to make a mark on the skyline of Toronto's Entertainment District. Pinnacle International's PJ Condos, named for its location at the intersection of Pearl and John streets, will stand 48 storeys and feature a sculpted design by Hariri Pontarini Architects that will set it apart from the surrounding condo towers once it begins to ascend above grade late this year.

Looking southeast to PJ Condos, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

The site was fenced off in the final weeks of 2016, paving the way for the start of shoring work. Excavation of the building's six-level underground garage was halted partway through 2017 due to engineering issues regarding City services. All outstanding issues were resolved in late 2017, and work has made quite a bit of progress in the months since. Working around the constraints of a tight work site, crews have been using cantilevered work platforms on the west and north sides to maximize the construction staging area.

Raised work platform at the site of PJ Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The latest photos of the site show that excavation of the six parking levels is practically complete, and work has since begun on installation for the base of a coming tower crane at the centre of the pit.

Excavated pit at the site of PJ Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A lattice of rebar and the steel crane base are now apparent, and will soon be filled in with poured concrete, marking the first signs of forming for the tower's foundations.

Crane base for PJ Condos, image by Forum contributor plusone

Upon completion in 2020, the project will introduce 366 new condominium units to the high-density Entertainment District. The project will also enhance the local public realm with a large wedge-shaped public space designed by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

The future public piazza at Adelaide and John streets, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

