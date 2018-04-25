| by Jack Landau |

One of Toronto's fastest-changing skylines can be found in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, where a new tower seems to rise from the horizon every few months. The area's skyline is currently undergoing its most dramatic change yet, with three active construction sites in the process of producing the western waterfront high-rise cluster's tallest buildings to date. Just east of the Eau du Soleil site, where the area's two tallest buildings are already making a mark on the local skyline, the site of Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake is being excavated in advance of this 53-storey condominium tower's ascent.

Excavation for Vita, image by Craig White

Excavation for the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium tower has been underway since the start of the year following the close of the project's tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems. A substantial amount of soil has since been excavated as crews dig down towards a six-storey depth, space that will eventually be filled in by a 922-space underground parking garage.

Excavation for Vita, image by Craig White

The pit is to be extended to the south in the near future, as the underground parking garage will extend south of the current excavated footprint, where the condominium presentation centre and associated surface parking currently exist. This portion of the site's excavation will allow upcoming second phase Vita Two On The Lake to proceed, sharing the same large underground garage. To the northwest of the existing pit, a final phase of excavation will extend the parking component on an area currently occupied by construction trailers. This Lake Shore Boulevard frontage is set to be occupied by a future low-rise commercial building. A drone view of the site from early April puts everything into context.

Aerial north-facing view over the Vita on the Lake site, image by Forum contributor Keyz

The completed development will allow for a westerly extension of Annie Craig Drive, set to run overtop the large parking garage, and dividing Vita from Vita Two. Vita and Vita Two will bring over 650 new homes to the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, one of Toronto's fastest growing residential communities.

Vita and Vita Two on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Additional information and images are available in the projects' database files, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.