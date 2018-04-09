| by Jack Landau |

Luxury finishes, family-friendly layouts, and an established neighbourhood are a rare combination in Toronto’s housing market. While new purpose-built luxury rental towers is becoming a trend across the GTA, the units in them most frequently cater to the empty nester and young professional markets. Adding some variety to the luxury rental market, developer Dunpar has brought a new rental townhome development to Ossington Avenue between Dupont and Davenport, called The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes.

With construction now wrapped up, the development adds 54 new homes to the community, divided into four blocks. We recently toured one of the homes, currently in use as both a model suite and temporary leasing centre for the entire development. Coming in at 1,590 ft², the Lisa Rogers-appointed home follows the "York" floorplan, offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and parking for 1 vehicle.

The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

Through the front door on Ossington, one finds a ground floor foyer and a door to the suite's parking area. Heading up the stairs, the unit's 560 ft² main floor on level two features a kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, ceramic tile flooring, under cabinet lighting, and luxury stainless steel appliances and finishes.

Kitchen at The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

An island divides the kitchen from the living and dining area of the open concept space, which boasts 10-foot ceiling heights. West-facing windows fill the floor with natural light, while a gas fireplace complete with mantle offers cold-weather warmth. A staircase leads up; oak treads and risers are ubiquitous in the towns.

Living room at The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

The next level up, another 560 ft² floor, includes bedrooms at the east and west ends of the floor, flanking a bathroom. The east bedroom in this unit (not pictured) has been converted into an office, to show off the layout's versatility while also providing a space for the development's leasing process.

Bedroom at The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

Ascending another flight of oak stairs brings us to the 525 ft² "loft" level, where the master bedroom is located. Like the other bedrooms, this one offers oversized designer-selected framed mirrors. The master bedroom connects with a west-facing balcony, as well as an ensuite bathroom with a soaker tub, a tempered glass shower enclosure, and undermount marble vanity countertop with double sinks.

Master bedroom at The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

A final flight of stairs—with a ceiling skylight—provides access to a rooftop deck. Partially sheltered by a wood trellis, this outdoor living space offers gas outlets to hook up a grill, making this the perfect space for al fresco gatherings.

Rooftop patio at The Ossington Luxury Rental Townhomes, image by Jack Landau

Rentals start at $3,950 per month. You can learn more by visiting the model and leasing centre at 1145 Ossington Avenue, open Thursdays to Sundays from 1 PM to 8 PM.

