| by Jack Landau |

Demolition of a five-storey office building is well underway at the southeast corner of College and Beverley streets across from the University of Toronto, clearing the way for Parallax Investment Corporation's Theory Condos project. A demolition permit was approved earlier this year, and work on interior gutting was evident by late February. Early in March, the building’s distinctive tile-clad vertical piers had been stripped of their finishes, and by the end of the month, most of the building’s windows had been removed, paving the way for the start of structural demolition.

Facing south to 203 College Street, image by Forum contributor PMT

The latest photos of the 203 College Street site captured over the weekend reveal that a large portion of the office building's south side has been torn down. Mobile hydraulic rigs continue to take down the structure's concrete skeleton one bite at a time. The view below, captured from the south on Beverley Street, shows the structure about halfway taken down since demolition began.

Demolition at 203 College Street, image by Forum contributor PMT

Once the building is removed and the basement has been backfilled, shoring work to form the below-grade earth retention walls can begin. Once the site's two-level underground parking garage has been excavated, a crane will be installed and forming will start on the 30-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower's foundations and garage.

The completed development will introduce 243 condominium units to the area south of the University of Toronto's St. George Campus. In addition to the substantial shot of residential density, the project will replace some of the retail and office space provided in the previous building on site. 332.84 m² of street-fronting retail space will anchor the development to the College and Beverley intersection, while 1,668.3 m² of office space will be provided above in the tower's podium levels.

Theory Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

