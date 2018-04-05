| by Jack Landau |

The next steps for the Toronto Museum; Water and sewer capacity aren’t the only concerns in Yonge-Eglinton, transit and school issues must be addressed, councillor says; Toronto councillors reject proposed demolition of Roncesvalles Ave. heritage building; and more news:

Mayor Tory wants ‘crowdfunding’ to help protect historic Toronto oak (Toronto Star)

The next steps for the Toronto Museum (Spacing Toronto)

DriveHer, ride-sharing app for women, suspends service after data breach (Metro News)

Water and sewer capacity aren’t the only concerns in Yonge-Eglinton, transit and school issues must be addressed, councillor says (Toronto Star)

Two Toronto BIAs consider merger, hoping for stronger voice (Inside Toronto)

Drivers regularly ignoring new traffic rules on King (Toronto Star)

Why regime change doesn’t necessarily mean a swing to the right (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto councillors reject proposed demolition of Roncesvalles Ave. heritage building (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Renderings Unveiled for Bjarke Ingels-Designed Manhattan Office Tower (New York)

Glazing Installed at Concord Pacific's The Arc (Vancouver)

New Beltline Area Redevelopment Plan to Support Rivers District Vision (Calgary)

Federal Government Pours $878 Million into Edmonton Transit Projects (Edmonton)