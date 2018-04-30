| by Jack Landau |

Underground Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations take shape with unique mining technique; Relief Line South Station and Alignment Plans; Government levies push up cost of new homes in GTA; and more news:

Underground Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations take shape with unique mining technique (Toronto Star)

Desmond Cole announces he won’t run to become Toronto mayor (Toronto Star)

WALKABOUT: Exploring Humber Bay Park East (Inside Toronto)

Relief Line South Station and Alignment Plans (Steve Munro)

Government levies push up cost of new homes in GTA (Globe and Mail)

‘Toronto Strong’: Trudeau, Wynne and Tory join thousands at vigil mourning victims of van attack (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Zaha Hadid's Twisted Generali Tower Completes in Milan (Milan)

Bosa Development Building 30-Storey Office Tower on Granville Street (Vancouver)

Steel Piles Installed at 500 Block Site (Calgary)

Enhanced Transit Connections Coming to Edmonton International Airport, New Mall (Edmonton)