| by Jack Landau |

Council approves $1.46-billion SmartTrack plan; Big grey barriers are a point of contention after the Toronto van attack; Sidewalk Labs proposal stirs fears, raises hopes; and more news:

Council approves $1.46-billion SmartTrack plan (Toronto Star)

Big grey barriers are a point of contention after the Toronto van attack (Globe and Mail)

Sidewalk Labs proposal stirs fears, raises hopes (Toronto Star)

From broom closet to detached home: What millennials can afford across Canada (Global News)

Toronto sports fans gather to show love, for teams and T.O. (Toronto Star)

Can new vehicle technology prevent attacks like the one in Toronto? The experts aren't so sure (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Sales Launch for 158-Unit Humaniti Tower in Montreal (Montreal)

Crane Erected for Bosa's Cardero (Vancouver)

Verve's Crane Dismantled in East Village (Calgary)

City Releases Stop and Station Names for Valley Line West LRT (Edmonton)