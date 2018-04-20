| by Jack Landau |

Site revealed for new Ryerson University campus in Brampton; TTC resumes installation of Presto fare gates; Finch LRT delayed another year; and more news:

TTC’s top 25 secrets revealed in new book from Toronto transit experts (Toronto Star)

Site revealed for new Ryerson University campus in Brampton (Metro News)

Salvation Army store loses its home in Toronto’s Regent Park (Globe and Mail)

Toronto commuters turn on accordionists playing Despacito in subway cars (National Post)

TTC resumes installation of Presto fare gates (Toronto Star)

Possible CP Rail labour disruption would affect GO-train service, starting April 21 (Transit Toronto)

Finch LRT delayed another year (Metro News)

Major developments are coming to the west end. Is Bloor St. West the new Yonge St.? (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Design Revealed for Supertall Tribune Tower Redevelopment (Chicago)

Oxford's Melville Office Tower Receives Council Approval (Vancouver)

Residents to Take Occupancy in Park Point This Summer (Calgary)

ProCura's Stables at Mayfair Meets Edmonton Design Committee (Edmonton)