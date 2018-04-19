| by Jack Landau |

TTC will no longer offer free parking at new Line 1 stations; Peter Gilgan is the new owner of Toronto’s most expensive condo; Councillor calls for inquiry into ‘dysfunctional’ Scarborough subway planning; and more news:

TTC will no longer offer free parking at new Line 1 stations (Metro News)

Peter Gilgan is the new owner of Toronto’s most expensive condo (Toronto Life)

Skyrocketing pothole damage claims will leave huge bill for city (Toronto Star)

Committee approves community benefit plan for proposed Woodbine casino (Inside Toronto)

Councillor calls for inquiry into ‘dysfunctional’ Scarborough subway planning (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Sidewalk Toronto hires a fixer (Spacing Toronto)

Storm sweeps away El Corazon, popular lakefront Etobicoke sculpture (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Images Show Tweaked Design for Boston's Winthrop Square Tower (Boston)

Magusta's The Burquitlam Capital Rising in Coquitlam (Vancouver)

The Windsor Taking Shape in Windsor Park Neighbourhood (Calgary)

Construction Returns to Stalled Quarters Site (Edmonton)