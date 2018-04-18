| by Jack Landau |

Rexdale residents want childcare in Woodbine casino plans; Mayor’s executive committee approves ‘untested’ financing plan for SmartTrack; ROM to revamp Bloor St. entrance with greenery, outdoor performance venue; and more news:

Rexdale residents want childcare in Woodbine casino plans (Toronto Star)

WALKABOUT: Exploring sites in downtown North York (Inside Toronto)

Mayor’s executive committee approves ‘untested’ financing plan for SmartTrack (Metro News)

ROM to revamp Bloor St. entrance with greenery, outdoor performance venue (Toronto Star)

Inside Hotel X, a swish new place to stay at Exhibition Place (Toronto Life)

Service Capacity on 501 Queen (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Canada's Four Corners Building Restored in Ottawa (Ottawa)

Tate Downtown Construction Rises into Vancouver Skyline (Vancouver)

Bow Parkade Paves the Way for the Automobile Era (Calgary)

River Valley Company Proposes Handsome Mixed-Use Project in Riverdale (Edmonton)