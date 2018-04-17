| by Jack Landau |

Etobicoke development would leave residents next to noisy GO rail yard and ‘advised to close the windows’; Airbnb restrictions up in the air as tourist season looms; City watchdog dismisses complaint against Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti; and more news:

Etobicoke development would leave residents next to noisy GO rail yard and ‘advised to close the windows’ (Toronto Star)

LAMP to host meeting tackling Etobicoke's lack of affordable housing (Inside Toronto)

Airbnb restrictions up in the air as tourist season looms (Toronto Star)

What Quayside has taught us about smart cities and data governance (Inside Toronto)

Salvation Army closing its Parliament St. thrift store (Toronto Star)

City watchdog dismisses complaint against Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti (Metro News)

REID: The Unilever lands and housing (Spacing Toronto)

