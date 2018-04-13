| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s housing bubble cost sellers $136 million; We tried to get a copy of the Sidewalk Toronto agreement; Students and disabled customers left out after TTC photo ID shop unexpectedly shuttered; and more news:

Habitat: Environmentalists eye city’s investment policies (Torontoist)

Toronto’s housing bubble cost sellers $136 million: Report (Inside Toronto)

Experts call on province to end combined sewage systems (Toronto Star)

Toronto committee OKs study for Bike Share pilot in Scarborough (Inside Toronto)

Civic Tech: We tried to get a copy of the Sidewalk Toronto agreement (Torontoist)

It took this raccoon 30 seconds to break into a raccoon-proof green bin (Toronto Star)

Students and disabled customers left out after TTC photo ID shop unexpectedly shuttered (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Woods Bagot-Designed Telkom Landmark Tower Completes in Jakarta (Jakarta)

Rental Tower, Central Presbyterian Church Nears Completion (Vancouver)

Skin Comes Off U of C's MacKimmie Tower as Renderings Revealed (Calgary)

Valley Line Breakthrough Marks End of Tunneling (Edmonton)