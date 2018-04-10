| by Jack Landau |

Governments pledge to protect, expand social housing; Councillor urges more city control over payday establishments; Dan Doctoroff on building the neighbourhood of tomorrow; and more news:

Governments pledge to protect, expand social housing (Toronto Star)

New mortgage rules tightened household lending in first quarter, Bank of Canada says (Financial Post)

Q&A: Dan Doctoroff on building the neighbourhood of tomorrow (Toronto Life)

Councillor urges more city control over payday establishments (CTV News)

What's going on here? 1234 Weston Rd. (Inside Toronto)

All the financial advice we got from celebs like Pitbull and Sylvester Stallone at the Real Estate Wealth Expo (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

SOM-Designed Lincoln Common Taking Shape in Chicago (Chicago)

Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre Opens at UBC (Vancouver)

Infinity and Avenue 33 Added to Marda Loop Streetscape (Calgary)

City Seeking Big Ideas for Edmonton Exhibition Lands (Edmonton)